Letters to the Editor: California is ‘the worst-run state’? Steve Hilton should look at our GDP

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To the editor: If one checks the world’s most prosperous economies, they can easily see that our beautiful and beautifully run state has a GDP of $4.25 trillion , making it the world’s fourth largest economy. That also places it right on par with the country from which Steve Hilton hails, the United Kingdom.

Attempting to fool the voters of the state in which I’ve lived for all of my 80-plus years, Hilton claims it’s the “worst-run state” ( “How a Trump-endorsed Republican could become California’s next governor,” April 22). I should like to ask Hilton to tell the voters of California, which is truly golden both in terms of the geography and in the wealth of its many residents, how he knows how well California’s entities are run.

I would like to ask this fair-weather friend of our magnificent land and riches a few more questions. If our state is so poorly run, why do so many residents come here for great jobs and would live nowhere else? And can he give voters his economic analysis on why he believes we’re so poorly run, despite our state being more wealthy than the majority of the world’s nations?

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What I am trying to say is simply this: It would be a complete folly for the millions of voters in California to elect as our chief executive a politician who cannot answer a question that speaks to our local interests. What would he do to bring the level of education enjoyed by the residents of, say, Menlo Park, to the residents of many parts of Coachella Valley? These are the subjects that truly matter.

Donald L. Singer, Cardiff

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To the editor: I am suffering from campaign fatigue. The California Democratic Party is a mess. The California Republican Party is a shell of its former self.

Hilton is a bromide-spewing candidate for governor who offers no realistic solutions to the challenges facing California. If the state is so bad, my suggestion to him is go somewhere else.

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Robert Matthews, San Clemente

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To the editor: Hilton thinks California is the worst-run state. Fifteen years ago, he wanted Britain to learn from California. I doubt we have fallen so far since then.

Personally, I have no use for a leader who starts running on such a negative note. Also, I think the ex-Fox News men have already proven their very limited capacity in being true leaders.

No need to split your time between London and the Bay Area, Hilton. Keep helping the British. We’ll figure out our future, as we always do.

Batia Atzmony, Tarzana