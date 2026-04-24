Letters to the Editor: Transactional leadership has its place in business, but not in war

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff shake hands during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on Aug. 6.

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To the editor: In reading these articles, I was struck by the fact that both authors, Atom Ariola and Jon Duffy, seem to be describing U.S. leadership as transactional. The former describes President Trump’s efforts to “make a deal” with Iran to secure international stability as “transactions to be struck, rather than systems to be built” ( “We need to stop confusing diplomacy with making ‘deals,’” April 21). The latter claims that the U.S. is “pressing for a swift framework agreement that leaves the hardest disputes about enriched uranium and sanctions relief unresolved” ( “America is already diminished by this war,” April 21).

While transactional leadership has its place in business, it provides no long-term solution in diplomacy and war. Let me suggest that, instead, a transformational leadership style that builds on knowledge, ideas, motivation and experience, among other attributes, to form results that will last beyond Band-Aid transactions that simply cover scabs.

Anneke Mendiola, Santa Ana

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To the editor: Duffy’s op-ed, while not an eye-opener, certainly solidifies the idea that the U.S. has lost its No. 1 ranking in the wide view.

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At this time, it is not known whether Iran will even show up for the next round of talks — supposedly or hopefully, peace talks. As Duffy succinctly states: “At this point, a settlement would look less like vindication than damage control.”

If this war ends with both sides roughly where we were before Trump started it, less the loss of life and treasure, will he have the gall to claim it a victory? I’m sure he will.

Nate Tucker, Costa Mesa