Letters to the Editor: If you truly care about consumer costs, you should be talking about used EVs

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To the editor: If the authors truly care about consumer costs, price volatility and the environment, instead of suggesting ways to make oil imports easier, they would have pointed to a quiet (pun intended) revolution overtaking the electric vehicle marketplace ( “Oil industry’s wish list is not the way to help Californians,” April 21).

Used EV sales hit a record high in March and affordable used EVs continue to come off lease and flood the market. This is especially important for those hurt the most by high gas prices and pollution, i.e., low-income consumers. Besides affordability at dealerships, EVs can cut the cost of driving in half — and aren’t vulnerable to the next war or oil spike.

The authors could have also written about the urgent need to fight Assembly Bill 2748 , which would waive requirements that developers of new affordable multifamily buildings ensure residents have access to EV charging at home. Climate activists are calling the existing requirement one of the most equitable EV-charging policies in the nation and longtime EV advocates have been working to advance it for years.

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Clean transportation and renewable energy represent our future, one that’s equitable, affordable and livable. Dump the pump now.

Ned Sloane, Venice