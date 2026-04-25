Letters to the Editor: Governor’s debate didn’t inspire much confidence in any candidate

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Columnist Anita Chabria is right in her assessment of the governor’s debate ( “90 minutes, 6 gubernatorial candidates, zero big moments — but some differences that matter,” April 23). I love California, but I don’t love what has happened under Gov. Gavin Newsom. It seems like he did nothing and the state is deep in debt. We only need one good — just good, not even great — candidate for governor and no one stands out.

The Democrats are the same as Newsom. They gave him high grades when asked — how could they? Put that under the “no guts” category. The Republicans are not much better. No inspiration here. But everyone should vote, so I will.

Elaine Vanoff, West Hollywood

..

To the editor: If Katie Porter were a man, her positions on the issues would have gotten more than a passing nod. But there, yet again, was the mention of Porter’s “temper.” Maybe if she “smiled more,” she would have been taken seriously.

Advertisement

We don’t need charisma. We need solutions. Porter came out ahead on that test.

Angela Black, Long Beach

..

To the editor: I’m disappointed that the debate moderators didn’t pose the following simple question to each of the six participants: “Who won the 2020 presidential election?” ( “Top candidates for California governor spar over wealth, experience and race in fiery debate,” April 22) The answers would have told the audience all they needed to know about the fitness of each candidate.

Fred Gober, Playa Vista