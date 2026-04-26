Letters to the Editor: Lawmakers shouldn’t wait for further crisis to better regulate e-bikes and e-motorcycles

A teenager is accused of “doing wheelies” on his e-motorcycle in the middle of the road near El Toro High School in Lake Forest when he hit and injured an 81-year-old man.

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To the editor: What will it take for lawmakers to finally act on the e-bike crisis that has been plaguing our streets for the past several years ( “An O.C. teen on an e-motorbike injured an 81-year-old man. The teen’s mom now faces felony charges,” April 22)?

In my neighborhood, I see children riding what are essentially electric motorcycles almost daily. They ignore stop signs, weave through traffic and perform wheelies in the street. These are not harmless bicycles. They are fast, heavy machines being used by children who often do not understand the danger they pose to themselves and others.

Do we really need to wait until a parent is prosecuted or a child is seriously injured before meaningful action is taken?

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Lawmakers should focus on the manufacturers and retailers selling these bikes and require stronger safeguards before purchase. There needs to be a better system of checks and accountability so these machines are not so easily placed in the hands of children. I support clean transportation, but not at the expense of public safety.

Julian Yun, Redondo Beach