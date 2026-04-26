Letters to the Editor: Wildfire victims have suffered enough. Don’t tax their settlements

An American flag hangs on the gate of a home destroyed by the Eaton fire in Altadena.

To the editor: In one night of furious wind and fire, my brother lost his home and his apartment building, his major source of income, to the Eaton fire in Altadena. He has been struggling since.

He had insurance. However, rising construction costs have put rebuilding prices well above what he received.

Taxing that money would be a huge blow ( “Wildfire survivors could face another blow from taxes on settlement payouts,” April 20). The Legislature needs to pass this tax relief bill so he and others will know what resources they have going forward.

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Gale Jaffe, Los Angeles