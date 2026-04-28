Letters to the Editor: A Supreme Court justice acting independently isn’t ‘betrayal.’ It’s the job

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To the editor: Contributing writer Josh Hammer’s claim that David Souter’s “stealth” appointment to the Supreme Court was a “betrayal” of conservatism rests on a misunderstanding of what we should ask of a justice ( “How to nominate a truly conservative justice,” April 24).

If the standard is, as Hammer argues, “integrity, courage” and “intellectual consistency,” then Souter’s record holds up.

In Planned Parenthood vs. Casey, he refused to overturn precedent for political reasons, stressing the court’s duty to stability and public trust. In Bush vs. Gore, he dissented in the face of intense national pressure — hardly the easy path.

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Souter’s record reveals a consistent method: respect for precedent, attention to fact and incremental reasoning rather than ideological reach.

You may not agree with every decision. But independence isn’t betrayal. It’s the job.

Nicholas Hormann, Pasadena

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To the editor: In reading Hammer’s trip through Wonderland, I almost did a spit-take when he referred to Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas as conservatives. The definition of conservatism in reference to the court has been bastardized to mean “Republican.” Among those in what is now a radical activist court, Thomas and Alito are the paradigms of recidivism rather than true conservatism.

Their disregard for judicial precedent and the intent of the country’s founders is inconsistent with the notion of conservatism. Their beliefs that state politicians should have the power to force women to bear offspring they do not want, that corporations are “people” who should hold the option of indirectly bribing political candidates, and that state governments with histories of racial bigotry should no longer be subject to federal oversight in changing their voting processes boggle the mind. The Dodds, Citizens United and Shelby County vs. Holder decisions are just samples of how the court has unwound American jurisprudence that has reinforced the founders’ intent that the power of government lies with the people.

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As if these court decisions were insufficient to demonstrate the essence of activism, the “conservative” justices have granted the presidency broad new powers, protecting the president from an array of potential prosecutions for gross malfeasances.

Ellis Levinson, Culver City

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To the editor: Hammer’s writing makes it transparently clear that he believes the primary qualification for a SCOTUS judge is being a conservative activist. He writes that a judge needs “integrity, courage, intellectual consistency and across-the-board excellence,” but only if they are ready to take “the boldest possible stance on an issue of great importance.”

By boldness, Hammer means finding any way to justify a conservative ruling rather than an unbiased one. He strongly condemns Justices Souter and John G. Roberts for the crime of finding that conservatives are not right about everything under the law. Shocking.

In Hammer’s world, a neutral justice ready to follow the law instead of legislating from the bench in favor of conservative causes would be “a catastrophic blunder, risking a generation of weak judicial rulings.”

In government, the end does not justify the means; the means are the end. The last thing America needs in our desperate struggle to return to successful self-government is a totally politicized Supreme Court.

Michael Snare, San Diego