Letters to the Editor: Showing respect for the horrors of Oct. 7 is a matter of ‘simple human decency’

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To the editor: What are they teaching at UCLA these days? Obviously not history, free speech, civil engagement of diverse viewpoints or empathy ( “UC Regent Jay Sures condemns UCLA student government for criticizing Israeli hostage event,” April 24).

On April 14, in observance of Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day), the campus Hillel brought Omer Shem Tov to UCLA to talk about his experiences. Shem Tov, now 23, was kidnapped from the Nova music festival in Israel by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, and was held hostage in Gaza for 505 days.

Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre was a microcosm of the Holocaust: Jewish civilians, including children, were kidnapped and slaughtered en masse by members of an organization that had the goal of the annihilation of Jews in its founding documents. There are also numerous harrowing reports alleging that Hamas used rape and sexual violence as a weapon on that horrible day and during the hostages’ captivity.

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Showing respect for the memory of the Holocaust and learning about the horrors of Oct. 7 should be matters of simple human decency. Yet instead of lauding the opportunity to learn and engage, members of the UCLA student government, apparently without the student president’s knowledge and without giving proper notice, condemned Hillel for the event.

The entire Board of Regents should join Jay Sures in condemning this action — which was antisemitic in effect if not in intent — as being antithetical to UCLA’s mission.

Stephen A. Silver, San Francisco

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To the editor: As a citizen, UC graduate, parent of a UC student and a UC faculty member, I wonder why Regent Sures considers it dignified or defensible to attack UC undergraduate students for their political statements. Regent Sures apparently considers criticism of Israel worthy of censorship and the harshest condemnation.

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Do readers know that several UCs including UCLA, owing to pressure from Regent Sures, have suspended student groups defending Palestinian rights? UCLA indefinitely banned Students for Justice in Palestine as a student organization, among other actions against pro-Palestinian activism, yet Sures cannot abide student council criticism of the kind of pro-Israel events he favors. Defenders of Palestinian rights are censored and voiceless, and loud defenders of Israeli military policy demand exemption from criticism.

Some free speech, some academic freedom, some university. Sures’ selective outrage is a disgrace to UC.

Michael Provence, San Diego

This writer is a professor of Middle East history at UC San Diego.