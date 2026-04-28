Letters to the Editor: Predators rely on silence. So I got even louder and put one in prison

In 2023, Shira Scott Astrof testified against a man accused of sexually assaulting her eight years earlier. At the time, she explained her decision in a letter to the editor of the Los Angeles Times, and encouraged other victims to speak out. Despite her testimony, the man received a four-year suspended sentence and was freed. Over the next two years, she tracked his actions and eventually found evidence that he had violated the terms of his probation. She testified again, and he is now serving a four-year prison sentence. She urges other sexual assault survivors to hear her story and find their voices.

This video letter is part of the Los Angeles Times series Hear Me Out . Read and watch Shira Scott Astrof’s first letter here .

To the editor: Two years ago, I wrote to the Los Angeles Times about finally getting my day in court — after being forced to wait eight years to testify against the man who raped me ( “Letters to the Editor: I was raped and forced to wait eight years to testify. My day in court just arrived,” Sept. 1). A judge ruled there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial. What happened next is why I’m writing again now.

Several other women came forward, prepared to testify. But as the trial approached, one by one, they withdrew — leaving me, once again, the only victim willing to testify. Prosecutors were forced to resolve the case with a plea deal.

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But I had one nonnegotiable condition: The man who raped me had to plead guilty to my rape. I needed the other women he hurt to see that he had been convicted, to know they were not alone, and that if I could stand up to him, so could they. This was never about me. It was about making sure he couldn’t hurt anyone else again.

As more people learned of my story in The Times, messages flooded my inbox from survivors around the world. Many told me they had never reported their assaults, but hearing someone refuse to stay silent changed something in them. Some have since filed police reports. Others began telling their stories for the first time. Most importantly, they understood the message I hoped they would hear: They never should have felt ashamed.

For too long, we’ve been told, directly or indirectly, to stay quiet. To protect our privacy. To become “Jane Doe.” To move on. But we faced a monster and survived. We should feel proud of our strength, empowered to protect others. Predators rely on silence.

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And today, the man who raped me is serving four years in prison because I refused to stay silent. And I’m not done. More of his victims have continued to come forward since hearing my story — and I intend to make sure he is held accountable for every single one of them.

This is how it changes. One voice becomes two. Two become 10. And suddenly, the silence predators rely on is gone. People still look at me strangely when I say this, but it’s true: I’m glad he picked me. Because someone had to stop him.

And I did.

Shira Scott Astrof, Los Angeles