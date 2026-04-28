Letters to the Editor: Trump’s White House ballroom won’t make anyone safer. Gun control would

A cat walks past a home connected to Cole Tomas Allen, the man suspected in an attack on the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner Saturday.

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To the editor: We were all appalled after hearing the news of an armed assailant rushing the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner this past weekend ( “D.C. gala gunman wrote ‘manifesto,’ traveled from California before attack, officials say,” April 26). But equally appalling was the president’s response posted just hours later: “This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House. It cannot be built fast enough!”

It apparently never occurred to him to acknowledge the fact that our country leads the world in civilian gun ownership — with approximately 393 million owned firearms, outnumbering the U.S. population.

Perhaps addressing and dealing with that disgraceful reality would be more effective than erecting a 90,000-square-foot monstrosity on the former site of the East Wing, estimated to cost $400 million .

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Emery J. Cummins, San Diego

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To the editor: Once again, politically motivated violence has been waged against peacefully assembled politicians in Washington. Law enforcement officers were attacked with deadly force and one was injured as they fought to protect potential victims who dropped to the floor and cowered in fear. Cameras caught the attacker as he began his assault and the plight of the targets was witnessed on social media. Sound familiar?

This time, let’s hope Trump doesn’t describe the perpetrator as a “great patriot” and insult the brave police by pardoning him for his hateful attack.

Jay Lynch, Pittsburgh