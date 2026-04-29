Letters to the Editor: Climate change is a fact, not a fairy tale. Don’t frame it as one

To the editor: I started to write a letter giving Gustavo Arellano kudos for being the only one of your three columnists in this piece to even mention climate change ( “A cheat sheet for the California governor debate: Here’s what to watch for,” April 28). But, for one, he referred to climate change, the defining issue of our time as described by ever-more scientific studies , as something to “believe in … or not,” as if it’s a fairy tale. Secondly, one of the leading gubernatorial candidates, Tom Steyer, has spent a decade and a half fighting climate change and is leaning more and more into that theme.

Finally, I’ll repeat it: Climate change is the increasingly dire crisis of our time. And your two other columnists don’t even mention it? Especially when it is inextricably linked to pocketbook issues so critical to voters? It’s driving up homeowners’ insurance costs , spiking utility bills, and, thanks to a war of choice being fought over oil, keeping gas prices high enough to (gasp) make climate deniers rethink electric vehicles.

Please, don’t just leave climate to your excellent climate reporters. It’s central to California life — hello, Palisades and Altadena fires — and to this gubernatorial race and every other. And don’t imply that anyone should think of this terrible reality as a fairy tale. Neither wildfires nor facts care if you believe in them.

Zan Dubin, Santa Monica

This writer is a former Los Angeles Times staffer and co-founder of National Drive Electric Month.