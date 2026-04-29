Letters to the Editor: Cultures of obedience cost Los Angeles taxpayers far too much

To the editor: In the Sunday paper, the Los Angeles Times published a story about L.A. firefighters’ mass obedience to authority under fear of retaliation, even in questioning orders that could put residents in danger ( “LAFD’s culture of obedience runs deep. Firefighters say they fear retaliation from bosses,” April 23). Cited is the Lachman fire that was abandoned while still smoldering on orders from command, which later reignited into the Palisades inferno. One day prior, the California section ran a story headlined in print, “LAPD officers faced reprisal, jury decides” ( “Officers called out serious problems at firearms training facility; LAPD retaliated, jury finds,” April 24). That lawsuit, brought by four officers who “attempted to raise concerns about unsafe working conditions at a firearms training facility,” cost the city $15 million. Just imagine the coming number for the lawsuits against the city for the fires.

Legal payouts cost the city more than a quarter of $1 billion last fiscal year. That number is expected to climb in fiscal 2025-26 as L.A. staggers under budget cutbacks on infrastructure and services. That a significant element of the budget deficit is caused by gross, unprofessional behavior — excessive shootings, violations of civil rights — is unconscionable and unacceptable. It’s also unacceptable that firefighters engaging in self-censorship on doing the right thing despite being sworn to protect us from fire catastrophe will inevitably play into that mounting deficit.

Firefighters worried about ruffling the feathers of their “second family” at the station should instead be teaching and adopting the moral code ideally taught to the children at their “first family” at home. If that’s not possible, let’s start cleaning house from the top down until it is.

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And where are the mayoral candidates on this topic? Nowhere. Just more “omerta.”

Mitch Paradise, Los Angeles