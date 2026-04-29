Letters to the Editor: Jimmy Kimmel isn’t the one spreading hate and ‘political sickness’ in America

First Lady Melania Trump and President Trump are seated at the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner on April 25, 2026, moments before the event was interrupted by FBI and Secret Service agents swarming the room.

To the editor: It is beyond hypocritical for the Trumps to accuse a satirist, Jimmy Kimmel, of contributing to hate and “political sickness” in America ( “Trump calls on ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel after Melania Trump accuses comedian of spreading hate,” April 27). Political satire is a vital ingredient for a healthy democracy. By contrast, it is President Trump who incited a mob to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021; who recently threatened to wipe out a civilization; who characterizes law-abiding, hardworking immigrants as a danger to the safety of Americans; whose masked agents shot to death two unarmed citizens during protests against his policies toward immigrants; and whose political brand is based on bullying and demonizing anyone who disagrees with him or whom he does not like. And that’s just a short list of the ways in which Trump has contributed to a culture that foments hate and political violence.

Perhaps Trump is blind to the effect of his policies and behaviors. Or perhaps he’s just trying to divert attention.

Peter Niemiec, San Pedro