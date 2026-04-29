Letters to the Editor: Jimmy Kimmel isn’t the one spreading hate and ‘political sickness’ in America
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- The Trumps accused late-night host Jimmy Kimmel of spreading hate and contributing to “political sickness,” calling for his firing from ABC.
- A letter writer argues that political satire is essential to democracy, and that Trump — not Kimmel — bears responsibility for fostering a culture of hate and violence through his rhetoric and actions.
- The letter cites Trump’s role in the Capitol riot, his dehumanizing characterization of immigrants, and his pattern of demonizing opponents as evidence of his contribution to political violence.
To the editor: It is beyond hypocritical for the Trumps to accuse a satirist, Jimmy Kimmel, of contributing to hate and “political sickness” in America (“Trump calls on ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel after Melania Trump accuses comedian of spreading hate,” April 27). Political satire is a vital ingredient for a healthy democracy. By contrast, it is President Trump who incited a mob to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021; who recently threatened to wipe out a civilization; who characterizes law-abiding, hardworking immigrants as a danger to the safety of Americans; whose masked agents shot to death two unarmed citizens during protests against his policies toward immigrants; and whose political brand is based on bullying and demonizing anyone who disagrees with him or whom he does not like. And that’s just a short list of the ways in which Trump has contributed to a culture that foments hate and political violence.
Perhaps Trump is blind to the effect of his policies and behaviors. Or perhaps he’s just trying to divert attention.
Peter Niemiec, San Pedro