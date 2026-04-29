Letters to the Editor: Dealing with good news and bad news (thanks to Trump) in offshore wind

To the editor: A pair of articles published on April 27 had me at first heartened, and then maddened, by events tied to the development of clean energy from offshore wind farms.

The first article offered an encouraging report on the Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects as they move toward completion and the capability to power 1 million U.S. homes ( “Offshore wind farms rise along Rhode Island’s coast, even as Trump tries to stop them,” April 27). But the second article was troubling, reporting on how the Trump administration is effectively bribing energy companies — with our tax dollars! — to walk away from planned wind projects and instead invest in fossil fuel developments ( “Trump administration pays wind developer to walk away from California offshore lease,” April 27). Such actions are indefensible on both environmental and economic grounds.

The change we see in our climate demands that we move away from greenhouse gas-emitting fossil fuels and toward clean, carbon-free energy. And sound economics tell us to allow the energy marketplace to move unencumbered to adopt these clean energy approaches now that they are very competitive from a cost perspective.

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Chad Edwards, Altadena