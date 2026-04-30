Letters to the Editor: Privacy advocates may bristle, but more cameras will make us safer

To the editor: Privacy advocates will likely bristle (at a minimum) at Disneyland, or its local city government, using facial-recognition cameras ( “Disneyland is now scanning your face at nearly every gate, sparking privacy concerns,” April 28). Does the constitutional “right” to privacy really extend to us when we are outside our homes and in public? Global statistics reveal that when areas have cameras, crime goes down. Whether it’s in shopping areas or on the street, countries around the world (and not just China) have found it to work, and it turns out they often have less crime than the U.S.

Naturally we will need to have clear restrictions for how they are operated, but that can and should be done as soon as we can.

Greg Parsons, Arcadia