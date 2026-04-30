Letters to the Editor: Kudos to King Charles for speaking up on controversial, but important, issues

Britain’s King Charles III, left, and President Trump walk to a meeting as Queen Camilla follows outside the Oval Office after an arrival ceremony on Tuesday.

To the editor: In a historic event, King Charles III of the United Kingdom addressed a joint session of Congress Tuesday and marked the 250th anniversary of American independence ( “King Charles is the second British monarch to address Congress, but tensions shadow the moment,” April 28). It is gratifying to know that he was not afraid to speak out about goals that he holds dear, but ones that are not necessarily popular to both of the U.S.’ political parties.

His address was particularly significant because unlike President Trump, he is a real king who is cognizant of the need for partnerships among the democracies of the world — meaning support for Ukraine and NATO, causes Trump is not particularly keen on.

Although our countries are not in lockstep on several subjects, I am glad that King Charles was not afraid to speak out on subjects that may be controversial here, but are important to the maintenance of democratic institutions.

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Lynn Lorenz, Newport Beach