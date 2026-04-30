Letters to the Editor: Oral exams don’t just combat AI. They can bring students out of their shells

A student uses an oral AI agent during class at NYU Stern School of Business in New York.

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To the editor: Until I retired last June, I taught literature in the International Baccalaureate (IB) program at Quartz Hill High School in Lancaster. Of all the things I loved about the IB curriculum and approach, my favorite was that oral exams constitute a significant part of the IB assessment program in the various disciplines ( “Perfect homework, blank stares: Why colleges are turning to oral exams to combat AI,” April 28).

The exams’ strict formats do not give students opportunities to cheat — either they can deliver or they cannot. They prepare their presentation in advance, but do not know what questions they will be asked and must synthesize the material on the fly. The exams are recorded and sent to IB headquarters for external moderating.

Some of my shyest students shone the brightest in these exams. Students who had not done the work flailed and failed.

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The rigor and variety of IB instruction has always given students a leg up when it comes to college readiness. Here is yet another reason for IB to be the program of choice for ambitious and intellectually curious students.

Carmen Wisdom, Lancaster