Letters to the Editor: Google’s Sergey Brin wouldn’t go hungry under the proposed wealth tax

To the editor: I cannot be the only person, and not only at this moment, to rage at the selfishness of the uber-rich in California. It seems that Google’s Sergey Brin has mobilized the threatened (in their own minds) billionaires in the state to work for the defeat of the wealth tax ( “Google co-founder Sergey Brin confronted Gavin Newsom — then launched a political war,” April 27). Their hunger for ever-more wealth at the expense of the poor and underserved is astonishing.

The tax, a one-time 5% levy, would help heal so many areas of our society. Imagine: 5% of Brin’s wealth would be nearly $14 billion. My real question is, would he miss it? Would his kids miss a meal? Would he have to forgo his medication to feed the kids? Would his family be squeezed into a one-bedroom apartment because that’s all he can afford? He just bought a home with two glass-walled funiculars.

There are people of great wealth who regularly work to share their wealth with the less fortunate. It’s not the size of a person’s wealth that angers me; it’s the use of it. Are the rich concerned about the public good, or are they simply concerned about amassing more and more wealth? As my mother used to say, are they going to take it with them?

Diane Cohen, Reseda