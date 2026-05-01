Letters to the Editor: Readers share their stories of book clubs that have lasted for decades

Lynne Alschuler, left, Raymee Olin and Emily Lawrence discuss Joan Didion’s “Play It as It Lays” at their book club, which has lasted for more than 25 years.

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To the editor: I was very interested in reading about Becky’s Book Club’s longevity of 25 years ( “The ‘baby of the group’ is 83: How a Pacific Palisades book club remains unbreakable,” April 28). It shows how important it is not only to read, but to come together and share ideas and perhaps philosophies on what you read.

Our club, The Readers’ Circle, began in 1988 when myself and a fellow tennis player decided we loved books but would read more if we could discuss them with others. Fortunately, my good friend was a book facilitator and agreed to lead a group for discussion if we could put one together. We solicited our then-tennis friends and we were launched.

There was a brief period of inactivity during COVID, but we momentarily switched from home meetings to Zoom. Even with that, it was still a warm and engaging group with new people to replace those we lost over time.

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Some books we loved, some we hated, but we read and discussed all — and still look forward to the next meeting.

Beverly Lever, Sherman Oaks

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To the editor: One of the best things I’ve done in my life was starting a book club at age 30. This summer, it will be 35 years old!

We have discussed so many books over so many great dinners. We have also been there for each other in the good and bad times of our lives. I treasure these dear friends.

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Katie Shiban, Pasadena