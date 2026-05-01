Letters to the Editor: There are countless problems with short-term rentals. L.A. doesn’t need more

An entrance to an Airbnb across the street from SoFi Stadium, where prices for short-term rentals are expected to increase during the World Cup this summer.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: There are approximately 18,000 short-term rentals currently in Los Angeles, yet Mayor Karen Bass wants more ( “L.A. considers expanding Airbnb-style short-term vacation rentals,” April 29).

There are many problems with short-term rentals. First, most are located in residential-zoned areas. A short-term rental is essentially a hotel, but without following the zoning requirements. When someone from out of town stays in one of these rentals, especially if it is located in a high-risk fire zone, they are likely not aware of the potential hazards and precautions to consider. Single-family residential zoning codes must be followed to ensure that all of the people living in that zone are part of a single family who live there both for a sense of neighborhood and for safety.

Second, those 18,000 homes being used as vacation rentals would certainly help out with the housing shortage.

Advertisement

This is an invasion of privacy and a compromise to what was once an applied housing-only zoning ordinance. There must be another source of income to enable Los Angeles to host world parties.

Jon Frishman, Los Angeles

This writer is an architect.