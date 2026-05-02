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Letters to the Editor: Don’t forget teachers of the past who fought for better school conditions

A protester holds a sign reading "Fair Contract Now!"
First-grade teacher Ashley Luvisi pickets at Lakeland Elementary School on Wednesday with union members from Little Lake Education Assn.
(Gary Coronado / For The Times)

To the editor: With all due respect to the teachers of Little Lake, for the Los Angeles Times to call their strike of 10 days “one of the longest teacher strikes in state history” without mentioning the five-week United Teachers Los Angeles strike in the spring of 1970 is to do a disservice to everyone involved back then (“How the Little Lake teachers strike offers a window into stressed California school districts,” April 29). There are plenty of teachers, students and parents still around who recall those turbulent days — teachers then and now not afraid to stand up for better conditions in our schools.

Daniel Victor, Los Angeles
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