Letters to the Editor: L.A.’s speed cameras should be upgraded to catch distracted drivers

To the editor: Occasions of drivers exceeding local speed limits dropped nearly 80% after San Francisco installed speed cameras, and now Los Angeles is installing 125 cameras of its own in areas prone to speeders ( “Speed cameras worked in San Francisco. Now they are coming to L.A. -- with hefty fines,” April 29).

The conclusion this article draws is that drivers are changing their behavior due to the presence of the cameras. I’m wondering, however, if their behavior is truly changing, or if they are complying just enough to avoid getting caught and cited rather than slowing down for safety’s sake. I guess in either case, if the cameras save lives (which has already been proved), the reasons why the speeders slow down are secondary as long as they do drive slower.

With all the recent rhetoric and notoriety regarding AI and what it can do for us, why not upgrade the new speed cameras by enabling them to catch and photograph drivers who are constantly running red lights and texting on their phones, thereby becoming gravely distracted? They could call them “DRS cameras” for catching distracted drivers, red-light runners and speeders.

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It’s actually kind of sad that we need to create so many laws and enforcement options just to prevent people from killing others on the streets and highways that we frequent so often. Too many forget that driving is a privilege, not a right.

Bill Spitalnick, Newport Beach