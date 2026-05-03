Letters to the Editor: Deaths of about 30 sloths at Florida warehouse raise troubling questions

To the editor: This article is very disturbing ( “Sickness, cold killed about 30 sloths at a Florida import warehouse in recent years,” April 26). Why were sloths in a warehouse? Why were they not monitored that night without heat? Where were they being sent? And why did the other 10 sloths arrive dead or emaciated?

The change of name to Sloth World Inc. indicates accurately that this is a business, and thus subject to inspections. The owner even calls it a business. Kudos for the successful 2026 inspection at which the “facility” was found to have adequate heat and water. But shame on them for the cruel deaths in 2024 and 2025. Animals have rights. In this case, even humane welfare was not provided.

Ronna Siegel, Van Nuys