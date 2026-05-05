Letters to the Editor: California’s political climate is what led us to this potential oil shortage

The Hong Kong-flagged oil tanker New Corolla is seen off Huntington Beach, bound for the Port of Long Beach, on May 1, 2026.

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To the editor: While staff writer Blanca Begert is probably correct in predicting higher prices and an oil shortage, the reasons and solutions suggested are hogwash ( “California braces for uncertainty as last shipment of Persian Gulf oil arrives in Long Beach,” May 3).

Begert suggests that California oil production is declining due to “aging fields and a geology that makes drilling particularly costly.” Wrong. The reason is the climate — business and political climate, that is — that has driven the oil industry out of our state.

Toward the end of the article, Kate Gordon, previously a climate advisor to both the Biden and Newsom administrations, is paraphrased as saying that “the only way for California to reduce its exposure to global oil price volatility is through strategies like investing in electric vehicles and infrastructure.” Wrong.

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Why not take some, or all, of the high-speed rail money and build out the green infrastructure California needs? Or create a climate where California produces and refines the oil it needs? Because we have the oil.

Andy Breidenbach, La Quinta

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To the editor: The nod to electric vehicles and supporting infrastructure toward the end of the article ought to be stronger, in my opinion. According to data analyzed by Kell e y Blue Book , the average driver travels about 33 miles per day. My plug-in hybrid can go between 44 and 51 miles per day on the battery, and the energy to recharge the battery comes from solar panels on my roof.

I would love to see an article about the current state of the infrastructure, a target date for gasoline-free private transportation and the incentives that will get us there.

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Oliver Seely, Lakewood