Letters to the Editor: Shelter dogs deserve exercise — and proper food and medicine

To the editor: Mayor Karen Bass has finally found a way to eliminate the problem of shelter pet over-population; the animals can just starve to death ( “Mayor Bass’ budget cuts $1.6 million for dog exercise program at L.A. animal shelters,” May 1).

It is cruel to cut the Dogs Playing for Life program and take away the one hour where dogs can leave their cages to stretch their legs and socialize. Midway through the article, it gets worse; Bass proposes to eliminate the Animal Services Department’s entire budget for food and reduce the medicine budget. She proposes that feeding be shifted to private donation. And if those donations dry up? Well, I guess the animals just don’t eat.

Even if you are not an avid animal lover, you have to know that this proposal is cruel and wrong. Please write to your councilperson to save the Dogs Playing for Life program, and to keep food and medicine in the budget. The victims of these egregious cuts cannot speak. We must be their voice.

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Melissa Klaskin, Los Angeles