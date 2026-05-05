Letters to the Editor: I’m in my 90s and I’ve given up driving. Voting by mail is my only option

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To the editor: I woke up this morning to learn that President Trump wants to take away my right to vote ( “Trump votes by mail. He just doesn’t want you to,” April 28).

I, a second-generation American, voted for the first time in the 1952 presidential election. Since then, I have voted in every national, state, county and municipal election for which I was a qualified voter.

I am now 95, living in a retirement community with a 95-year-old wife who cannot walk without assistance. She has not only voted in every possible election, but was an active member of the nonpartisan League of Women Voters, which works to educate and encourage Americans to vote. Having given up driving last year, it would be virtually impossible for us to get to a voting booth.

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In the 1970s, our neighborhood voting booth was closed and we began voting by mail. Fifty years ago, voting by mail was a choice; today, it is the only way we can vote. Why would Trump want to take away one of our most precious rights as American citizens?

Charles M. Weisenberg, Sherman Oaks