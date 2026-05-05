Letters to the Editor: Protesting at this time in America is well worth the time and effort

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To the editor: On Friday, as I was riding my bicycle along Santa Monica Boulevard just east of Highland Avenue, I passed a group of about two dozen protesters in front of the Tesla Diner restaurant (it was news to me that Tesla actually has a restaurant, in addition to its famous car dealerships).

Having been feeling a bit guilty about not joining a May Day protest somewhere around town that afternoon, I was happy to spend some time standing with the Tesla Diner protesters ( “Thousands rally in L.A. for May Day to protest immigration sweeps, high cost of living,” May 1). They told me they show up on the front sidewalk every Friday and Saturday evening to discourage people from eating there. I noticed there weren’t many people sitting inside at the time.

I think everyone turning out anywhere in America, protesting the wrongs we see so much of today in our country, is well worth their time and effort.

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Doug Weiskopf, Burbank