Letters to the Editor: Small fixes won’t save our oceans. We need a tax on carbon emissions

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To the editor: Adaptation is never a solution for unsustainability. Any industrial process that creates durable waste will eventually and unavoidably foul the environment. The cumulative impact of carbon emissions, which persist for centuries in the atmosphere, will eventually overcome the most dedicated and creative adaptation strategies.

This is as true for trapped heat as it is for ocean acidification ( “California’s ocean is breaking heat records — but we can control it,” April 30). Guest contributor Sean Bothwell recognizes the crisis his beloved ocean is facing. The steps he advises are short-term, local solutions (wastewater discharges and agricultural runoff).

A permanent solution for ocean heat and acidification requires emissions reductions. For decades, serious economists have acknowledged that a gradually increasing “Pigouvian tax” on carbon emissions will reduce carbon emissions, addressing all the adverse consequences of the climate crisis, including those Bothwell is focused on.

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The fact that climate change does not have an “easy fix” is a political problem, not a scientific or technological one. Every legislator who agrees with Bothwell should also be proposing carbon fees and dividend and carbon border adjustments.

Gary M. Stewart, Laguna Beach