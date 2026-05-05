Letters to the Editor: Sex-testing Olympic contenders could lead to some troubling scenarios
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- The International Olympic Committee will require genetic sex screenings for female athletes at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to ensure fairness and safety in women’s competition.
- Critics raise concerns that mandatory testing could discourage youth sports participation, jeopardize past athletes’ accomplishments, and unfairly singles out women rather than requiring equal testing standards.
- Polls show two-thirds of Americans back athletes competing in categories tied to sex assigned at birth, with supporters arguing the policy protects competitive integrity in women’s sports.
To the editor: Before the International Olympic Committee begins its expensive and intrusive testing regime, it should poll all living women who’ve won Olympic medals on whether or not they endorse mandatory testing (“A sex test for Olympic contenders harms all women,” April 27). If they don’t, why move forward?
And if carried to its extreme, which all such measures eventually are, when are we to begin testing all American Youth Soccer Organization participants, and how many parents will just avoid these early athletic participation opportunities to dodge the new financial and psychological costs involved? Feel free to ask any Saturday outing of soccer parents if they share the IOC’s fears.
Next, don’t think this is a gender issue only for women. Wouldn’t the common perception that women are physiologically better at endurance give them something of an advantage in drawn-out competitions over “fully” male contestants? So, shouldn’t all male participants be tested as well?
Finally, I fear this “debate” will descend into the past, if not the graves of enshrined heroes. Do we really want 1932 Los Angeles gold medalist Babe Didrikson Zaharias exhumed to prove that she “deserved” her medals? Let’s stop this before it gets any worse.
John Holtz, Los Angeles
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To the editor: Ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, the IOC has revealed it will require athletes to undergo genetic sex screenings to compete in women’s events, a major shift in international sports policy.
IOC officials said the new policy ensures fairness and safety in women’s sports, citing evidence that those who are born male retain physical advantages even after hormone therapy. Recent Gallup polling reveals that more than two-thirds of Americans believe that athletes should compete in the category that corresponds with their birth sex. But the resistance to common sense remains ferocious, and the fight will continue — albeit not, thankfully, at the Olympics.
Brian Goldenfeld, Thousand Oaks