Letters to the Editor: Strong leader or hard to work with? Readers share their takes on Katie Porter

Former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter addresses the crowd during the California Democratic Party State Convention at the Moscone Center in San Francisco in February.

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To the editor: Columnist George Skelton makes so many valid points as to why Katie Porter would make an excellent governor ( “California isn’t so cutting-edge when it comes to electing governors,” May 4).

But it’s not because she is a woman. Simply put, Porter has the experience, knowledge and will to lead California. She is not afraid to speak up and call out injustices and illegal actions. Who can forget her well-researched presentations illustrated with a whiteboard, delivered while serving in Congress? As a mom, I applaud the fact that she is focused on education, child care and building community. We would all benefit from progress in those areas.

And although some early leaked tapes describing her “demeanor” tried to hurt her campaign, it doesn’t take a political analyst to point out the double standard here. Those should have no bearing on this race.

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I want an intelligent, experienced governor to lead California into the future, while not being afraid to take on President Trump and his corrupt cronies. Katie Porter fits the bill.

Peggy Jo Abraham, Santa Monica

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To the editor: It doesn’t matter what gender one happens to be. If any person can’t earn an “S” for “satisfactory” on their report card under “works and plays well with others,” then they do not deserve to hold elected office.

For that reason alone, I believe that Porter is not an acceptable gubernatorial candidate. And that is despite the fact that I also believe she performed the best of all the candidates who were onstage in the first of the televised debates.

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Mark Driskill, Long Beach

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To the editor: I agree that California is long overdue for a female governor and Porter would make a good one. But the main reason for my support is that Porter and Trump would eventually cross paths if she were elected. And she is the woman who would give him the verbal smackdown he so deserves.

Tony Foster, Oceanside

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To the editor: Skelton notes that one of Porter’s goals if elected is free child care. There is only one form of “free” child care. It is performed by the mother, father or other relative. Otherwise, child-care providers expect to be paid, and that payment will either come from the parents or taxpayers.

Birth control is cheap and available. If you can’t afford children, don’t create them.

Larry Hart, Tarzana