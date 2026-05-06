Voices
Letters to the Editor: Violence is wrong, even when someone’s words are abhorrent
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To the editor: Violence is only justifiable in self-defense or in defense of others from actual or imminent violence. Ryley Niemi’s words are both factually wrong and morally despicable but do not justify physical violence in response (“After ‘MAGA influencer’ trolls gay couple with baby, support grows for dad who threw punches,” May 1).
No matter how obnoxious he and his words and his lies are, it was wrong to assault him. Community support of the Vulins is laudable but does not vitiate the wrongness of the physical attack.
Paul Malyont, Los Osos