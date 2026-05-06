Letters to the Editor: While the rich frolic at the Met Gala, average Americans are struggling
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- Readers criticize the Met Gala as emblematic of wealth inequality, pointing to billionaires like Jeff Bezos celebrating while average Americans struggle with rising energy, medical insurance and housing costs.
- Letters highlight how America’s elite remain “out of touch” as ordinary citizens face monthly choices about which essential bills to pay amid cost-of-living pressures.
- Critics argue the exclusive event’s cultural prestige has diminished as billionaires gain entry through wealth; one reader laments the event “can be bought.”
To the editor: I cannot think of anything that depicts the growing chasm between the 1% and the rest of American society than this year’s Met Gala (“This year’s Met Gala proved one thing: The real devil who wears Prada is Jeff Bezos,” May 5). While millionaires and billionaires dressed to impress, a majority of Americans are dealing with growing energy, medical insurance and housing costs. Each month, more and more families are having to choose what bills to pay or not pay.
With a government more interested in regime change overseas than the cost of living, Monday night’s event reminds us of just how out of touch America’s elite is with the challenges of the people.
Tom Iannucci, Eugene, Ore.
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To the editor: I will never be invited to the Met Gala. Whatever. But I’ve enjoyed seeing the costumes and reading about the event immensely.
That was then. It’s dead to me now. It can be bought. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos? Seriously? Who’s invited next year, Mark Zuckerberg?
Marty Foster, Oxnard