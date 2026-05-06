Letters to the Editor: While the rich frolic at the Met Gala, average Americans are struggling

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To the editor: I cannot think of anything that depicts the growing chasm between the 1% and the rest of American society than this year’s Met Gala ( “This year’s Met Gala proved one thing: The real devil who wears Prada is Jeff Bezos,” May 5). While millionaires and billionaires dressed to impress, a majority of Americans are dealing with growing energy, medical insurance and housing costs. Each month, more and more families are having to choose what bills to pay or not pay.

With a government more interested in regime change overseas than the cost of living, Monday night’s event reminds us of just how out of touch America’s elite is with the challenges of the people.

Tom Iannucci, Eugene, Ore.

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To the editor: I will never be invited to the Met Gala. Whatever. But I’ve enjoyed seeing the costumes and reading about the event immensely.

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That was then. It’s dead to me now. It can be bought. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos? Seriously? Who’s invited next year, Mark Zuckerberg?

Marty Foster, Oxnard