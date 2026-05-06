Letters to the Editor: I almost died on the Mt. Wilson trail. It needs better signage

To the editor: I read the article about a hiker dying on the Mt. Wilson trail with great sadness ( “Mt. Wilson trail hiker dies following steep ravine fall,” May 3). That could have been me.

Almost 10 years ago, I slipped off that narrow, rocky trail and fell 200 feet. Miraculously, I survived. I am forever grateful to my fellow hikers, Sierra Madre Search and Rescue and the county medevac helicopter teams.

Not everyone reads AllTrails before they set out to know how dangerous this trail is. There should be large and clear signage at the beginning of the trail, noting the dangers and recommending that only very experienced hikers proceed.

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Bruce Hirsch, Culver City