Letters to the Editor: It looks as though Newsom will leave us with the bill for his lavish spending

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To the editor: Will Gov. Gavin Newsom stick Californians with the bill for eight years of his lavish spending ( “Taxes, program cuts and Newsom’s legacy on the line in budget negotiations,” May 3)? To make matters worse, he now opposes a one-time tax on billionaires meant to cover the mess that he helped create.

Californians should ask why Newsom is now siding with the billionaires. Does he want their money for his next political campaign? If this is him kissing up to the billionaires, then Newsom should purchase a pair of his infamous kneepads that he sold as mock merchandise for people kissing up to President Trump.

Is Newsom really focusing his efforts on the budget problem? The answer is no, because he’s been out peddling a new book about his favorite subject: himself.

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No one wants a leader who spends freely, shifts positions when convenient and then walks away when the bill comes due. I teach corporate leadership, and humility and budget responsibility are the marks of a trusted leader.

Curtis Panasuk, Los Angeles