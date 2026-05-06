Letters to the Editor: Scott Bessent should apply his own financial advice to the government

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attends a meeting about financial literacy with members of the Assn. of Mature American Citizens on April 29 in Washington.

To the editor: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent should apply his advice of learning how to budget, save money and manage debt to the federal government ( “Why Americans need to avoid easy-money traps and invest in financial literacy,” May 1). He is a strong advocate for President Trump’s tariffs, failing to mention in this article that the tariffs were paid here in the U.S. The cost is passed on to us, the purchasers, thereby busting our budgets and decimating our savings.

As to managing debt, Bessent consistently pushed for passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill that reduced federal taxes for many people and businesses. The Brookings Institute estimates that this will raise federal deficits by $3.7 trillion-$5.1 trillion over the next decade.

While Bessent promotes financial literacy for youth, he supports ruinous fiscal policy in the U.S. government.

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Mark Tracy, Carlsbad