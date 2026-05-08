Letters to the Editor: Democratic voters for California governor need to think strategically

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To the editor: The logic is irrefutable. If you’re a Democrat and you don’t want to see two Republicans end up the top two vote-getters in the primary election, the only sensible thing to do is to cast personal preference aside — unless it’s the same as the clear-cut leader in the opinion polls at the time you vote ( “Not too early, not too late. Here’s the sweet spot for voting in California,” May 3). That would mean, as of this writing, opting for Xavier Becerra . The only other Democratic candidate that’s close is Tom Steyer, and if he rises to a point that’s within the margin of error, you might take a chance on him.

But clearly this election is too important and too precarious to let conscience be your guide. Just as in the presidential election, one must think strategically rather than self-servingly to avoid electoral disasters like the country faces now and will likely continue to face for the next two and a half years.

Vincent Brook, Los Angeles

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To the editor: For those of use who want to see at least one Democrat in the November runoff, I agree with the advice that we should wait and track the polls before casting our ballots for governor in the June 2 primary.

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I loved Katie Porter and her whiteboard, but her emotional outbursts have given me pause. Billionaire Steyer racked up some impressive endorsements. However, over-promising on items that would not be in his power to deliver makes me suspect. His funding of misleading attack ads has led me to dismiss him.

That leaves boring Xavier Becerra. The one place where President Trump has been checked is the courts and Becerra’s done some of that, filing at least 122 lawsuits against the first Trump administration.

Former N.Y. Gov. Mario Cuomo once said , “You campaign in poetry. You govern in prose.” I would argue that Becerra, while lacking the artistry of an electrifying candidate, may well make an effective governor.

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I’ll continue to watch the polls, but I’m rooting for Xavier Becerra.

Richard Salzman, Arcata, Calif.

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To the editor: Do not vote until the polls determine the Democratic front-runner! Voting too soon could be a wasted vote and could help propel one of those awful MAGA candidates to victory.

That would mean goodbye to progressive California and all the good things we could go on to innovate in science and the environment, as well as ways to take care of those in need.

Even if the leading Democratic candidate is not your cup of tea, it’s better than drinking the poison the Republican Party wants to serve us all.

Waiting to vote can only be a good thing.

Linda Mason, Santa Barbara

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To the editor: If I were a Republican strategist, I would advise Republican voters to choose between Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco based on the last digit of their Social Security number. Vote for Hilton if odd, Bianco if even.

Based on the following early May poll numbers — Hilton (18%), Becerra (18%), Steyer (12%) and Bianco (14%) — this significantly increases the likelihood of two Republicans advancing to the 2026 California general election. If two Republicans advance, a Republican will surely be elected. If only one Republican advances, it is highly unlikely that Republican would win in November.

Leonard Wapner, Seal Beach