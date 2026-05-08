Letters to the Editor: How David Ellison can show his commitment to L.A.’s film community

To the editor: David Ellison’s vow is good on the surface ( “Paramount’s Ellison underscores his pledge to make 30 films a year when his company buys Warner Bros.,” May 4). However, considering the depressed production opportunities in Los Angeles and elsewhere in America at this time, I think Ellison should categorically state how many of those movies will be filmed, in their entirety, in California and other U.S. states. With that knowledge, we will be able to ascertain his commitment to our film community in Los Angeles.

Steve Saeta, Santa Rosa Valley