Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: A teen tennis star’s death has provoked a call to life, trees that survived L.A.’s wildfires are disappearing and more big stories
Advertisement
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: How David Ellison can show his commitment to L.A.’s film community

A water tower with the Paramount logo on it.
The Paramount studio lot in Hollywood in 2024.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: David Ellison’s vow is good on the surface (“Paramount’s Ellison underscores his pledge to make 30 films a year when his company buys Warner Bros.,” May 4). However, considering the depressed production opportunities in Los Angeles and elsewhere in America at this time, I think Ellison should categorically state how many of those movies will be filmed, in their entirety, in California and other U.S. states. With that knowledge, we will be able to ascertain his commitment to our film community in Los Angeles.

Steve Saeta, Santa Rosa Valley

More to Read

Letters to the EditorOpinion Voices

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement