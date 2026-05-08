Letters to the Editor: Tom Steyer’s past might not be perfect, but his change seems genuine

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To the editor: I have closely followed Tom Steyer’s career since meeting him at a union hall in Orange in 2015, so I already knew more about him than many California voters. That said, I learned much more by reading this front-page article in Wednesday’s Los Angeles Times ( “Tom Steyer tries to sell voters on his own personal change,” May 6).

Climate has been my No. 1 issue for more than three decades, and Steyer has been a consistent champion for a livable climate. He is also, in my opinion, a true champion of affordability and shared prosperity. If he made some of his wealth off fossil fuels and private prisons in the past, he has put that far behind him. His transformation has been genuine. Perhaps some dirty money is what we need to fight the gargantuan fossil fuel industry and electrical utilities.

Tom Steyer has my vote for California’s next governor.

Roger Gloss, Rancho Santa Margarita

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To the editor: Our election systems have been skewed particularly since the Citizens United ruling was handed down. Steyer has the means to out-fund any opponent this year. The wealthy can easily tip the scales in their favor, whether they are running or supporting a candidate.

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I would propose that the state of California set up rules that allow a self-funded campaign to only support itself to the amount equal to the highest non-self-funded campaign. This would level the playing field and provide a more just system of elections.

Robert Bachmann, Los Angeles