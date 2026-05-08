Letters to the Editor: It’s hypocritical to criticize only Xavier Becerra for ties to fossil fuels

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To the editor: I usually agree with guest contributor Bill McKibben, but not this time ( “Xavier Becerra shows that his loyalty lies with fossil fuels,” May 6). He complains about gubernatorial candidate Xavier Berreca’s support from the fossil fuel industry. McKibben favors Tom Steyer, who has not taken Big Oil money for this race.

Steyer has spent at least $130 million of his own money on his campaign. Much of his money came from supporting coal and private prisons, among other industries, in the past. Private prisons are now major beneficiaries of immigrant detention.

I wish both men had not supported fossil fuels, but it’s hypocritical to complain about Becerra while supporting Steyer. Becerra isn’t becoming a billionaire.

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While Steyer has been an excellent environmental supporter, he has no experience as an elected official. Becerra has the broadest legislative experience of all the candidates: state Legislature, federal Legislature and federal Cabinet. As attorney general, his office brought or supported at least 122 lawsuits against the first Trump administration.

We need a governor who can work with the Legislature and will help limit President Trump’s anti-democracy and anti-environmental actions. Becerra has shown he knows how to push back on these issues.

Cathy Gregory, Lompoc