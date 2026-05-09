Letters to the Editor: Democrats need a 2028 candidate who’s shown they can work across the aisle

To the editor: As the op-ed makes clear, of course we need a new Democratic president to heal our country ( “Which Democrat could repair the damage Trump did?,” May 7). But after a clearly liberal leader gets healthcare for all and heavy taxes on the rich, they would need to have a plan for the future beyond that. Otherwise, they’re just populists like Donald Trump who don’t know what our real challenges are or the meaning of leadership.

The country has grown a bit more conservative . A political leader must have been a governor of a large state so they know something about building coalitions and working across the aisle. And they can’t be from a liberal state where homelessness is too easy to criticize.

Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania is the only candidate who really fits the bill. Twenty years ago, he would never have been elected because he’s Jewish. But let’s face it, nobody cares about religion anymore.

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Frank Blaha, Gold River, Calif.

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To the editor: Guest contributor Jill Lawrence makes the case for several possible Democratic candidates and politely dismisses others. She correctly points to a long list of things that need to be done to right our ship. But along the way, she pushes “affordability” aside and offers a list that is long on policy and short on what I believe a winning Democratic candidate must show in order to become president: honesty, believability and the ability to convince every American that he or she can be trusted to make life better for them.

President Trump’s recent approval ratings show that he has lost most people’s trust. To win in 2028, the Democratic candidate, whomever that person is, must connect and convince Americans that honesty and trust is at the heart of their candidacy.

David Kravitz, Chicago