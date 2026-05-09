Letters to the Editor: Ted Turner’s fierce support of documentaries shouldn’t be overlooked

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To the editor: The laudatory Ted Turner obituaries rightfully acknowledged his groundbreaking decision to launch CNN and his commitment to peace and the environment ( “Ted Turner, CNN creator who revolutionized the media industry, dies at 87,” May 6). But they mostly overlook his unwavering support of documentaries.

I had the good fortune to be part of the documentary unit that produced so many important series, including the six-part programs “A Century of Women” and “The Coming Plague.” Turner also supported “Dying to Tell the Story,” which followed journalists in combat zones, and a long list of environmental documentaries. Turner was the sole arbiter of what produced — if he said yes to a project, that was all that was needed. If he said no, the project was “dead.”

With Pat Mitchell in charge of the unit, documentaries were alive and well at all the Turner networks. A remarkable time for important series and movies.

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Jacoba Atlas, Los Angeles

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To the editor: In 1984, I wrote a magazine article about fear, asking prominent people from various walks of life what they were afraid of. Turner was one of my interviewees and he responded quickly, saying, “Nuclear war and my wife, and I’m not sure in which order.” He showed wit, humility and focus all in one brief quote.

Eve Lichtgarn, Santa Monica

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To the editor: Ted Turner was truly a renaissance man; he loved his Turner Classic Movies.

I didn’t realize just how instrumental he was as the driving force behind 24-hour news through his creative insights into cable and satellite broadcasting. His philanthropy with global causes, helping to financially support the United Nations Foundation and land conservation, has been monumental. The effects of his generosity will continue on despite his passing.

Just like his Turner Classics, may Ted Turner’s strong sense of humanity also be remembered for eternity.

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Isadora Johnson, Seal Beach