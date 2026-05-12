Letters to the Editor: Seattle has already found the way to mend California’s top-two primary system

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To the editor: A well-known glitch in California’s top-two primaries is no reason to revert to the bad old days of partisan primaries that favor extremism and stoke polarization ( “‘Extremely scary’: Specter of an all-GOP governor’s race spurs push to remake open primary,” May 10). The glitch is real, though. It deserves mending. Fortunately, there’s an elegant fix, and my home city of Seattle has already enacted it.

The problem, which loomed large in the governor race until recently, is that many candidates in the majority Democratic Party can split the primary vote, sending two Republicans to the general.

Washington state is California’s only true companion in using the top-two system. In fact, we invented it here, and we’ve had time to tune it. Starting next year , Seattle’s primary ballots will let voters rank their choices. When tallying, officials will start eliminating lower vote-getters at the bottom of the pack, transferring ballots to voters’ next-favorite candidate, repeating the process until only two remain. That way, progressive and conservative voters can both consolidate around their consensus standard-bearers.

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California could do the same. This isn’t full-fledged ranked-choice voting, like San Francisco uses and Los Angeles is considering. It’s a minimalist form only for the primary.

In Seattle, we call it “ranked top two,” and because it’s only needed in races with giant fields, it’s surprisingly easy to implement. California’s Legislature could adopt it this year, and election officials could launch it in 2028 — a better plan than devolving to the partisan spite matches that prevail in the rest of the country.

Alan Durning, Seattle