Letters to the Editor: I’m one of the many who’ve sustained an injury on L.A.’s broken sidewalks

To the editor: I am one of those people who was injured by a fall while walking in my neighborhood a few months ago ( “In race for L.A. mayor, no winners but one big loser: The voters,” May 9). Just one block from home, I tripped on a 2-inch-high bit of unevenness between two squares of sidewalk. This resulted in five stitches on my lip, bruises, scrapes and a concussion. Thankfully, my insurance covered all of my medical care, and there were no broken bones or more serious problems. But I am still recovering.

There are many unsafe sidewalks in my neighborhood, some with more severe brokenness. A neighbor told me his 3-year-old has fallen many times on these uneven sections.

This problem is fixable, but on the long “to-do” list for the city. I get that. There are so many dangerous things going on all over. But does it have to come to the point where I’m afraid to walk outside my front door?

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Nancy Nojima, Los Angeles