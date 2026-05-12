Letters to the Editor: Obama is politicking too much? Look at Trump after his first term

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To the editor: First, I would ask contributing writer Josh Hammer why he cares so much about what former President Obama is doing ( “Obama should stop politicking and go enjoy retirement,” May 8). Unlike what President Trump did between his presidencies, Obama isn’t fomenting rebellion, or sowing discord and defaming our electoral process.

Second, there is no established protocol for an ex-president. If George W. Bush wants to paint, more power to him.

Third, let’s not minimize the gravitas of our first Black president. Obama will always occupy a unique place in American history because of it. The positive influence he continues to wield should not be minimized, especially in the Trumpian world of shameless racism. As a corollary, why shouldn’t he use his influence in support of the Democrats?

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Finally, and frankly, the Obamas’ marital status is none of Hammer’s business.

Evelyn Baran, Beverly Hills

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To the editor: I read Hammer’s latest angry screed with wonder. He managed to criticize Obama for both his “insatiable desire to insert himself into the national conversation” and for his failure to do that very thing during the Biden administration. Hammer does not mention Obama largely stayed mum during the first Trump administration.

While Hammer decries Obama’s supposed hypocrisy in only speaking out on issues he’s concerned about, Hammer displays his own hypocrisy by failing to acknowledge that Trump was a veritable Mr. Megaphone during the entire Biden administration. Compared to Trump, Obama has practically taken a post-presidential vow of silence.

That Hammer finds Obama’s current political visibility to be “galling” is excellent news. Obama must be really getting under Hammer’s thin, astonishingly partisan skin. Keep up the good work, sir!

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Kelly McCourt, Laguna Beach

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To the editor: Hammer’s engaging op-ed prompts in me a completely different reaction. Namely, that Obama should continue to “insert himself in the national conversation.”

He should move out of the political twilight and get directly back into the political arena. Let him run for the United States Senate and thereby submit his views to the voters and, if elected, to his colleagues and the country. The Democratic Party needs another varsity player on the field and so does the nation.

Rick Tuttle, Culver City

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To the editor: I read with amazement Hammer’s opinion on Obama. Maybe right-wing MAGA has rejected Obama’s “brand and legacy,” but the American public has not. Poll after poll shows Obama has the highest favorability rating (59% per one recent Gallup poll ) among living former presidents.

Hammer’s op-ed smacks of hypocrisy and perhaps he should be the one to open the “Good Book” and do a little reading, and also look in the mirror. Supporting this current president’s actions and character contradict biblical teachings of humility and service.

Michael Cuneo, Los Angeles

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To the editor: The idea that Hammer puts forward, that Obama should “enjoy retirement,” is the antithesis of democracy. We, as a country, struggle to get the level of engagement from our citizenry that is truly reflective of the people of this country. You may not agree with what he is saying, but that Obama remains engaged in the debate and that he encourages others to do the same is admirable, if not his civic duty as a citizen.

Joanie Burns, Thousand Oaks

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To the editor: Hammer gives lots of advice to former President Obama. One or two comments might even be construed as reasonably accurate. However, he finishes with an attempted flourish referencing the Bible’s Proverbs — “pride goes before destruction” — and suggesting Obama completely retire.

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May I ask Hammer what his response would be if asked to comment on the pride of the current occupant of the White House, given the increasing name changes and banner portraits of him all over Washington?

Michael Doty, Oxnard