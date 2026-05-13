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Letters to the Editor: We need stricter breeding policies to avoid overwhelming animal shelters

The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control Shelter
The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control Shelter is pictured in 2021.
(Madeleine Hordinski / Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: The heartbreaking scenes from Southern California sanctuaries reveal that even well-intentioned efforts can fail the animals they aim to help (“Financial strain puts SoCal humane rescue sanctuaries on the brink, animals at risk,” May 9).

But here’s the uncomfortable question: Why are so many animals needing rescue in the first place? The relentless breeding of companion animals and farm animals overwhelms shelters, while the public’s demand for animal products fuels a cycle of exploitation that no funding can fix.

We must demand better — not just more donations, but smarter policies, stricter oversight and a cultural shift away from treating animals as commodities. Every animal deserves a life free from suffering, whether in a sanctuary or on a plate.

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The tragedies in SoCal remind us why that mission is urgent.

Ben Williamson, Torrance
This writer is executive director of animal advocacy nonprofit Animal Outlook.

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