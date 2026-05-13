Letters to the Editor: We need stricter breeding policies to avoid overwhelming animal shelters

The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control Shelter is pictured in 2021.

To the editor: The heartbreaking scenes from Southern California sanctuaries reveal that even well-intentioned efforts can fail the animals they aim to help ( “Financial strain puts SoCal humane rescue sanctuaries on the brink, animals at risk,” May 9).

But here’s the uncomfortable question: Why are so many animals needing rescue in the first place? The relentless breeding of companion animals and farm animals overwhelms shelters, while the public’s demand for animal products fuels a cycle of exploitation that no funding can fix.

We must demand better — not just more donations, but smarter policies, stricter oversight and a cultural shift away from treating animals as commodities. Every animal deserves a life free from suffering, whether in a sanctuary or on a plate.

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The tragedies in SoCal remind us why that mission is urgent.

Ben Williamson, Torrance

This writer is executive director of animal advocacy nonprofit Animal Outlook.