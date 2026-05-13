Letters to the Editor: Mayoral candidates should offer fire solutions beyond just blaming Bass

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To the editor: As a former Palisades resident who lost his home of 55 years in the fire, I do not blame Mayor Karen Bass ( “Bass, Raman and Pratt square off on Palisades fire, police hiring in bruising mayoral debate,” May 6). Given the ferocious winds that drove the fire, I don’t think there was anything that could have humanly been done to stop it. Candidate Spencer Pratt’s focus on the lack of water availability and fire engines due to budget cuts just shows how ignorant he is of the situation. That alone disqualifies him to be in public office in a city as large as L.A., as well as having no experience in governing.

Given the lack of capacity in the Palisades street system, entrances and exits were quickly jammed with evacuees. Even if the Los Angeles Fire Department had all its engines available and the Santa Ynez Reservoir were full, getting fire equipment into the Palisades still would have been extremely difficult.

Rather than the water system and LAFD, the focus should be on reducing the density of development and the fuel load. The hurricane winds in the 2025 fire resulted in the fires being so hot that many buildings caught fire not from flames themselves, but from the intense heat generated by them. With climate change, such intense winds can be expected again.

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Therefore, mayoral candidates should focus on reducing the density, requiring buildings to be much more fire-resistant than currently required and mandating that no flammable materials, including vegetation, be within 10 feet of a structure. All this will slow the spread of the fire so that the LAFD will have a fighting chance of stopping it before it becomes a disaster.

Jack Allen, Santa Monica

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To the editor: I have watched every mayoral and gubernatorial debate this month and must say they were all shams. They were nothing more than shouting matches and opportunities to recount family histories.

The moderators asked many pointed questions, but few of them were answered directly. The candidates merely gave prepared topical answers. Are we to decide on a candidate based on ideas or who maintains some sense of dignity?

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I think candidates need to be reminded of the meaning of “debate.” I have gained no helpful information, other than who is rude and loud.

Jacquie Sampson, Los Angeles

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To the editor: Regarding columnist Gustavo Arellano’s take that Mayor Bass and Pratt teaming up against City Councilmember Nithya Raman is “an unlikely scenario,” he overlooks the obvious ( “Two winners, one loser in L.A. mayor’s debate,” May 6).

Bass reasonably expects to be on the November ballot and would much prefer to oppose a Republican TV personality than to face Raman. Pratt won’t make it to November unless he bests Raman.

Of course they teamed up against her, which was clear at several junctures during the debate.

Peter Golio, Los Angeles