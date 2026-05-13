Letters to the Editor: I shouldn’t have to pay for others’ choices to live on unstable land

To the editor: When one makes an investment, one should undertake the due diligence to determine if one can afford to take the risk ( “After years of disaster-level landslides, Rancho Palos Verdes will finally get some federal aid. Is it enough?,” May 7). Every one of these landowners surely knew the risks when buying a home on unstable land. It is unfair to the rest of us that we have to pay for a very bad choice, a choice in which we garner no benefit.

The houses should be condemned and the owners should pay for debris removal. The owners can still own the land, but it should be zoned open space, allowing only a trailer that could be removed within a day. Also, the property should not be allowed to be insured.

Gregg Ferry, Carlsbad