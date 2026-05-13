Letters to the Editor: Keeping trash off the streets would be more effective than laws against plastics

To the editor: I live in Orange County and drive into Los Angeles weekly to visit my brother in a nursing home. As someone who once lived in the city, I am disappointed to see overflowing trash bins, illegal dumping, plastic bags and clogged storm drains in many areas.

Before imposing more restrictions on plastic products, city leaders should focus on the controllable problem: keeping trash from escaping into streets, drains, rivers and eventually the ocean ( “Sweeping California law on single-use plastic meets with outrage from all sides as it goes live,” May 7). Even with environmentally friendly products available, we will continue to pollute our oceans and waterways until we address this low-hanging fruit first.

Better trash collection, street cleaning, storm-drain maintenance and enforcement against dumping would do more to protect the environment and restore pride in Los Angeles.

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David Boston, Cypress