Letters to the Editor: L.A. should fix runaway spending before implementing more taxes

To the editor: To quote Ronald Reagan, “Here we go again.” It seems the only solution Democrats can find is taxes.

City Councilmember Adrin Nazarian has come up with a measure that taxes private country clubs, potentially raising up to $250 million for city services and capital improvement projects ( “A tax on golf courses? L.A. voters could decide this November,” May 8). City services and capital improvements we are already paying a hefty tax for. Misuse of current tax money by those running this city is the real issue. Nazarian should be focused on correcting the runaway spending, rather than the usual tax and spend.

Carlos Ferreyra, Valley Glen