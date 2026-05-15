Letters to the Editor: When AI comes for your job in entertainment, maybe then you’ll care

Director Jon Erwin stands in front of a screen of LED panels called “the Volume,” which he used to film scenes for his Amazon Prime series “The House of David” and his upcoming series “The Old Stories: Moses.”

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: When AI begins to negatively affect a film director’s earnings or job security, perhaps film director Jon Erwin might then reconsider AI as a “film’s savior” ( “Why this Hollywood director thinks AI can save L.A. film jobs,” May 13).

According to one 2024 report , more than 200,000 jobs in the entertainment industry could be displaced by AI. Those most likely to be affected include background actors, crew members, production staff and positions such as grips and prop masters.

The jobs that may be replaced by AI in order to cut production costs can only help ensure Erwin’s continued tenure as a film director. After all, he is saving studios money; therefore, his high salary is not yet threatened.

Advertisement

Tangentially, if a film such as “Lawrence of Arabia” were remade today through artificial intelligence, one would likely receive a plastic imitation of David Lean’s masterpiece.

Giuseppe Mirelli, Los Angeles